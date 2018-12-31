

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are releasing more information about the sudden death of a woman on Windermere Road.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Windermere Road on Sunday around 2:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman who appeared to be in medical distress.

Emergency personnel attended the scene and the woman was transported to hospital.

The scene was contained.

At about 4 a.m., officers confirmed that the involved woman had passed away.

An investigation was launched to determine the circumstances of the death.

A coroner attended the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the investigation.

Investigating officers released the scene later in the afternoon.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.