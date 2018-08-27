Sudden death deemed not suspicious by Windsor police
Officers were called to the alley behind the 900 block of Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 2:02PM EDT
Windsor police say a sudden death on Wyandotte Street last week does not appear suspicious.
Officers were called to the alley behind the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East near Parent Avenue on Friday.
The man’s body was discovered around 8 a.m.
Although it appears there was no foul play, police say the investigation is ongoing.