WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex health officials say people who use substances may be at an increased risk of COVID-19 due to a number of physical, social and environmental reasons.

As Ontario continues to focus on the impact of COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there remains a separate public health crisis which has impacted local residents for years.

“While we have shifted considerable resources to support COVID-19, the other important and urgent work of the health unit and our partners does not and has not stopped. The WECHU continues to work with our partners to support this work,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy leadership committee and working groups are trying to minimize the harms associated with drug use.

During this particularly challenging time, Ahmed says the efforts of the WECOSS partners to support people who use drugs, their families, and those with concurrent mental health and substance issues should be highlighted and acknowledged.

He says it is important that people dealing with substance use know that they are not alone, and the community continues to support them.

Many organizations that offer services for people who use drugs have shifted their operations to provide alternative options such as virtual counseling.

The WECOSS partners have also expanded the content of the WECOSS.ca webpage for people who use substances, health care and social service providers, pharmacists, and the general population specific to the intersection between substance use and COVID-19.

This enhancement is now live and anyone interested can visit the WECOSS website to learn more about it.

There are key messages about safer drug use to prevent COVID-19, importance of handwashing and social distancing, and the continuity of care and contingency planning needed to ensure people have support.

There is a list of available local services and online supports for people who use substances or those seeking treatment.

The WECHU reports there are 518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 12 new cases on Wednesday.