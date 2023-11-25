WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Stunt driving charge laid during RIDE program

    Windsor Police Service RIDE program. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor Police Service RIDE program. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police say 74 tickets were issued during a RIDE program Friday night.

    Officers checked 240 vehicles in both Windsor and Amherstburg during the program.

    Police say a total of 73 tickets and other notices were issued. This includes one stunt driving charge and two roadside tests were administered.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News