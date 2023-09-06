'Stunned': Windsor senior celebrates $100,025 encore win

A Windsor senior who has been playing the lottery for over 40 years is celebrating a $100,000 win.

Raymond Poisson, 72, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 21 Lotto 6/49 draw to win the money. He also won $25 on additional draws on the same ticket, bringing his total winnings to $100,025.

Poisson said he always says yes to Encore.

“I was at the store replaying my ticket when the lottery terminal shut down,” he said. “I was a little surprised and stunned to discover I won $100,000.”

The first thing Raymond did was call his brother.

“He didn’t believe me until I said I was calling to rub it in his face,” he said.

Poisson said he is going to invest his winnings for a more comfortable retirement, but he does plan to splurge and treat himself to a shopping spree.

“I’m happy and still hopeful for a big prize!” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Goyeau Street in Windsor.