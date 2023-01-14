Students take first steps to a military career

A dozen teenagers took their first step towards a military career in Windsor, Friday evening as they prepare for a co-op with the Canadian Army Reserves.

“Both my dad and my uncle were in the reserves, so I thought I might as well follow tradition. It wasn’t really on my radar and then I kind of noticed, this might be a good path. It's gonna be a good career down the road, and it's just good life experience," said Owen Jovanovse, recruit.

After the army toured through schools across the region including Chatham-Kent last spring, 12 students committed to the army on Friday.

The students will take part in real army training five days a week, earning high school credits along with a paycheque.

“Co-op is a big attraction for us. Essentially, these young ladies and gentlemen are able to - best way I can say is kick-start their military career. So they are able to try out see if the military is for them. Enrolling under the reserve co-op entry plan and they're able to serve for as long as they wish," says Sgt. Andy Levesque, recruiter for the Canadian Army Reserves.

Once completed, it's up to the students whether they continue as a reservist.