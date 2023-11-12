WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Students share heartfelt messages on poppy cut-outs

    Poppy cut-outs with heartfelt messages written on the back were on display at the Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Poppy cut-outs with heartfelt messages written on the back were on display at the Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    Remembrance Day was recognized in a special way at the Devonshire Retirement Residence on Riverside Drive on Saturday.

    A sea of poppy cut-outs were on display in front of the building.

    They were created by grade school students who shared a message on the back of each cut-out.

    The cut-outs will be shared with veterans after Remembrance Day.

    “It is amazing, the gratitude that comes through an eight-year-old or a 10-year-old and they all understand that freedom is such an important part of our lives. I hope they carry it through their lives because it is a very important message,” said Tigrena Domi, GM of Devonshire Retirement Residence. 

