

CTV Windsor





All students will get a break on bus tickets this week.

Transit Windsor is offering all elementary, secondary and post-secondary students a price cut again this year during March break.

Students will pay $1 during March Break (through till Saturday) instead of the regular cash fare of $3.

They must show a valid student card when paying their fare.

Transit Windsor said this applies to all city buses, but excludes tunnel bus and special event services.

This move is part of a public awareness campaign to highlight the benefits of taking public transit including:

A single bus can eliminate up to 50 single occupancy vehicles, reducing pollution and road congestion.

Transit riders can enjoy a healthier lifestyle, particularly if they are walking or cycling to their stop.

Riding public transit is less stressful. Rather than driving in traffic and spending time looking for parking, passengers can relax and listen to music, or read a book.