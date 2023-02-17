Students at Aberarder Central School dismissed early on Friday

Students at Aberarder Central School have been dismissed early on Friday due to a power outage in the area, the Lambton Kent District School Board said (LKDSB).

According to a release from the LKDSB, a power outage has caused the dismissal of students from Aberarder Central School on Friday morning.

Due to the power outage and the estimated time of power restoration, the school board has made the decision to close the school to students for the entire day.

School buses in the school zone were cancelled due to road conditions and inclement weather.

The school is in the process of contacting parents and guardians of any students in attendance.

It is expected that the school will reopen to students on Feb. 21, following the Family Day holiday.

Dur to the power outage, the phone lines at the school are unavailable. If parents/guardians need to contact the school, please reach out to the Lambton Kent District School Board at 519-336-1500.