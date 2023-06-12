Student dead set on unique and spooky ride to prom

You’d expect some students to arrive to prom in a limo — but Huxley Cebula recently rose from the dead to shock her classmates.

“Honestly it was kind of a moment like, that's a great idea. I'm gonna do it,” said Cebula who arrived to prom in a hearse.

“I got a message on Facebook from Huxley saying this is what she wanted to do,” said John Bogart who had the perfect ride for the goth fan.

Through his company, Lost Soul Cemetery, Bogart owns the Life after Death hearse.

“I do a huge Halloween display each year so it's a really good prop and plus every year I also donate socks to the homeless at Street Help so it's an eye catcher.”

Inside the hearse is a coffin.

“That was even cooler than anything we could have ever pulled off by ourselves,” said Austin Watson, Cebula’s boyfriend and prom date.

“I did not expect to be in a coffin. I want to get one as a bed,” Cebula said while chuckling.

Cebula climbed inside the coffin for the ride to the prom.

“It's actually really big inside,” she said. “It's not as dark as you think.”

She arrived and had a gothically romantic moment with her boyfriend who helped her out of the coffin.

“Everyone's reactions were amazing,” Cebula said. “Everybody was so shocked. Kind of gasping reaction. It was amazing.”

The reaction spilled over to the sister of Bogart's neighbour who now wants to use the hearse on her special day.

“She messages my neighbour John and says ‘hey I want it for a wedding drive away car,’” said William Pigeon

The video of Cebula arriving to her prom in a hearse has been seen by thousands on social media, including the owners of Scarehouse Windsor, who have offered her the opportunity to work with them later this year.

She enjoyed the experience and is happy she moved ahead with the idea.

“Just want to show people and little kids that it's okay to be unique and loud and not have to hide who you are,” Cebula said.