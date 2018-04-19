

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are investigating after a threats complaint at a Leamington elementary school.

Officers responded the complaint at Saint-Michel Catholic Elementary School around 8:20 a.m.

School officials contacted police reporting that a student had sent threatening emails to fellow students and staff.

OPP members located and arrested the involved student who was not on the property at the time.

Classes were not interrupted and the OPP advise that there are no public safety concerns.

The investigation is ongoing.