Structure fire closes section of Point Pelee Drive
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 8:29AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 1, 2021 9:09AM EDT
Structure fire closes the area of Point Pelee Drive between Ellis Street and Mersea Road 12, Thursday April 1 (Source: On_Location)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Emergency crews are currently on scene at a commercial structure fire in Leamington.
The public is asked to avoid the area of Point Pelee Drive between Ellis Street and Mersea Road 12.
The roadway is currently closed.
