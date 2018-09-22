

CTV Windsor





The Charing Cross Road overpass completion date has been delayed due to structural damage.

The Chatham-Kent municipality says the unforeseen damage was found during repairs.

It has pushed back completion of repairs to the overpass above Highway 401 until near the end of October.

The Ministry of Transportation Ontario has told Chatham-Kent that the total rehabilitation project has been delayed past its previously scheduled completion date of October 1.

Charing Cross Road will continue to be closed between Doyle Line and Eighth Line until October 26.