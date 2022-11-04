Strong winds predicted as Special Weather Statement issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement due to strong winds predicted for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecast is calling for strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 70 to 80 kilometres per hour on Saturday. An isolated gust to 90 km/hr is possible.

It’s expected to begin Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Environment Canada says a cold front associated with a strengthening area of low pressure will move across the area Saturday evening. Strong southerly winds beginning Saturday afternoon ahead of the front will veer to southwesterly Saturday evening. Winds will begin to ease later Saturday evening.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Isolated power outages are possible.