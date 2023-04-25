Striking public workers and supporters rally in downtown Windsor

The rain didn’t stop a few hundred people from rallying in support of striking public servants outside Windsor City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the group made good on their promise to ramp up their efforts by moving the picket line outside the Windsor-Detroit tunnel.

“We did have a walk over to the exit of the tunnel,” said Barry Lamont, who represents the Canadian Employment Immigration Union Local 576.

“We made sure that cars were able to go through and we did not stop them.”

Lamont said members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) will continue to make their voices heard until the labour dispute is resolved.

A few hundred people rallied in support of striking public servants outside City Hall in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“Our plan is to escalate,” Lamont explained. “We do move the picket line. Unfortunately, I can't say where it is because plans keep changing very quickly.”

Lamont noted the impacted employees are not stopping business from happening at City Hall.

“The public has access to the building at City Hall,” he said. “We don't stop workers from doing their jobs or people doing deliveries. We encourage you to come down and talk to us and ask questions.”

The Windsor and District Labour Council organized Tuesday’s rally saying it’s important to show the community is behind the workers during the labour dispute.

“We're here with them and their struggle to push this government to come to the table for a fair agreement that's negotiated fairly and in good faith,” said Interim president Mario Spagnuolo.

“Anytime workers are on strike, it becomes difficult. I mean, financially, it's difficult. But it's also about making people aware, bringing the energy up and to let them know that their community is behind them because sometimes people question ‘are we doing the right thing?’”

“I think as workers, it's incumbent upon us and as a labor council, to say ‘you are doing the right thing and you're not fighting just for yourselves, you're fighting for people around you.’”

In an open letter, the federal government said the union came to the table with 570 demands and that most of them had been worked out. According to officials, only four issues remain including wages, the right to work from home, a ban on contracting out work and prioritizing senior staff in the event of downsizing.

“It's unacceptable that in a country like Canada, people are working without a contract for two years. It's ridiculous,” Spagnoulo contended.

“Everybody, every worker that's working out there, unionized or non-unionized, they should be able to feed their family and not have to worry about making ends meet. And what's happening in Canada is our standard of living is decreasing because of inflation. It's a real issue. And it's not just these workers, its workers across the country.”