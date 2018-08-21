

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Local of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers will be conducting local strike votes on Thursday.

The votes will be held at Unifor Local 200/444 union hall on Turner Road at 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Currently Canada Post and CUPW are in a 60-day conciliation period set to expire on Sept. 4 at midnight.

The Canada labour code allows for the extension of the conciliation period if both parties agree. Conciliation is followed by a 21-day “cooling off” period that would end on Sept. 25 at midnight.

Unless there is an agreement before then, the parties would therefore obtain the right to strike or lockout at one minute past midnight on Sept. 26.

CUPW members say they are frustrated with the lack of progress at the bargaining table which has been ongoing since late last year.

Local president Phil Lyons says he is still hopeful that the parties can reach a negotiated and fair collective agreement without seeing strike or lockout action occurring, but knows that Canada Post must show more willingness to get serious in solving problems that have occurred in an ever changing business climate.

Lyons says he is hoping CUPW members vote in favour of a strong strike mandate to send a message to get negotiations started as they have stalled several times in the past months.