Nearly 3,000 employees at Caesars Windsor will be meeting with their union for a strike vote and information meeting on March 21.

The meeting has been called by Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart.

The union represents roughly 2,900 employees at the casino, whose contract expires April 4.

There are four sessions scheduled, starting at 8:30 a.m., with more sessions at 12:30 p.m., 5:30 and 7:30. The meetings will be held at the Fogolar Furlan Club at 1800 North Service Rd.

The union will be looking for a strong strike authorization mandate.