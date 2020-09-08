TORONTO -- Unifor will reveal today which of the Detroit Three automakers will guide labour union negotiations ahead of a strike deadline later this month.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias will make the announcement at 11 a.m. in Toronto, as the country's largest private-sector union pushes for commitments that new products will be made at Ontario plants, especially electric vehicles.

The union will target one of Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor or General Motors, and focus on negotiating with that company until its strike deadline on September 21st.

The talks -- which take place every four years -- come as Ford employees face expiring product lines in Oakville, while Fiat Chrysler workers have seen shift cuts in Windsor and Brampton.

This article by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.