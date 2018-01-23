

CTV Windsor





There could be a strike at the Windsor Star.

A strike vote will be held this Sunday for unionized workers of the 125-year-old newspaper.

The chair of the Joint Council of Unions, Julie Kotsis, says the union and employer could not reach a tentative agreement after meeting for five days.

Kotsis says the two sides are still far apart on many issues including pension and benefits.

She adds the employer, Postmedia, is demanding cuts.

The joint council represents 180 Windsor Star workers, both at the printing plant and downtown location.

The workers have been without a contract for more than a year.

Sunday's strike vote is set for 12 p.m.