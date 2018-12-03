

CTV Windsor





Workers at the Caboto Club could be going on strike.

The workers voted 70 per cent in fabour of strike action, if a deal is not reached by Dec. 5 at 12:01 a.m.

About 100 members who work as bartenders, servers, cooks, dishwashers and in maintenance, joined Unifor Local 240 on March 20, 2018.

Unifor officials say they had a large turnout of voters.

The union is meeting with the company Monday and Tuesday.