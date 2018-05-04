

CTV Windsor





Time is ticking away on a strike deadline for Windsor Star workers.

If no deal is reached by midnight roughly 180 employees of the Star will be on strike.

Unifor says the workers come from the newsroom, advertising, sales and service, pressroom, mailroom, and the business office.

The Windsor Star has been in operation for more than a century and is owned by Postmedia, which is Canada’s largest newspaper publisher.

Among the issues are pensions, vacation time, health and dental coverage, and wages.

Workers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if a deal is not reached by midnight.