

AM800, CTV Windsor





Contract talks continue for four local part suppliers.

Representatives from Unifor Local 444 are behind closed doors with representatives from HBPO Canada, Dakkota Integrated System, Avencez Assembly Canada and ZF TRW.

Local 444 Strike Marshall Sandra Dominato says workers at HBPO, Dakkota and Avencez could walk off the job as early as 11:59pm Saturday.

"The bargaining committee and James Stewart, the president of Local 444 are in talks right now with four parts units, with three of them with a deadline of Saturday at 11:59pm and one of them Sunday at 12:01am."

She says the members are hanging in there.

"It's approximately 700 people that it will affect and talks are about wages, benefits and of course job security."

The union began strike preparation at the union hall on Turner Road Friday night.

Dominato says if any of the four plants go out on strike, it would impact the Windsor Assembly Plant almost immediately.

Unifor brass will update the media Saturday afternoon.