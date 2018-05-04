

CTV Windsor





A strike has been averted at the Windsor Star.

The unions that represent 180 employees at the newspaper have reached a tentative deal with Postmedia, just hours before a strike deadline at midnight.

The Joint Council of Unions represents 180 members who work in the newsroom, advertising, business office, sales and service, pressroom and mailroom.

“We are relieved to have reached a tentative agreement that we can recommend to our members,” said Julie Kotsis, Chair of the Joint Council, which represents members of Unifor Locals 240 and 517-G, as well as Communications Workers of America-Canada Local 30553.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be made public until after workers have a chance to be briefed and vote on it at a ratification meeting for all members on Sunday.

Among the issues were pensions, vacation time, health and dental coverage, and wages.

Workers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if a deal was not reached.

The Windsor Star has been in operation for more than a century.