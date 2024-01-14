Streetlight work on Dominion Boulevard

Dominion Boulevard will have alternating lane restrictions between Northwood Street and Ojibway Street for streetlight construction.

The work begins Monday and is expected to last until Friday.

The roadway will be accessible, however, construction barrels will be in place to direct traffic through the construction site.

Work will begin in the northbound lane of Dominion Boulevard.

Once complete, crews will switch over to the southbound lane. Work will finish at the intersection of Dominion Boulevard and Ojibway Street.

The City is asking motorists to please follow the detour signage and reduce your speed through the work zone.