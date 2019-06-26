

CTV Windsor





The facade at Street Help Windsor is getting a face lift.

Volunteers are getting together to help improve the Wyandotte building where the homeless centre is located.

Larry Horowitz, the vice chair of the Walkerville BIA, says professional graffiti will highlight some of the improvements made to the building.

“Art Attack" Windsor will be putting together a community painting project.

Horowitz also hopes to install new windows and bike racks.

Horowitz tells CTV News more volunteers are needed to help eliminate the disconnect between Street Help and the business community around it.

“This is a historical building that could really be a gem in the area and people can really appreciate it so what we need to do is make this happen make is a success make Christine at Street Help a huge success and make it part of our community and accept it,” says Horowitz.

Street Help administrator Christine Wilson Furlonger hopes the new look will change people’s perception of the homeless.

"If we're feeding people, they have no need to break into cars and houses or steal from supermarkets,” says Wilson Furlonger. “People have to think about it the right way, and we'd love to see our building refurbished on the outside and eventually more work on the inside upstairs."

Paint for the outside of the building has already been donated.