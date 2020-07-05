WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor homeless shelter is benefitting from a significant donation.

A group of Catholic parishes in the region donated $16,000 to Street Help.

St. Jerome Church, Ste. Anne’s, Good Shepherd Parish, as well as St. Simon and St. Jude contributed to the donation to the shelter.

Anthony Nelson with the board of directors says the donation will go toward operations.

Nelson says community generosity has been helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s new clients coming and we still got some of the old clients are coming,” he said. “But we’re still giving them what we can because we’re getting donors that are donating food to us and it’s great that they’re doing that.”

Street Help provides between 200 and 300 meals a day to people in the community.