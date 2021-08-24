WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local shelter has put out an urgent call for help.

“We are in desperate need of water,” says Street Help administrator, Christine Wilson-Furlonger.

Street Help Homeless Centre is short on one of the necessities of life, water.

“On Sunday we actually ran completely out,” says Street Help volunteer, Elizabeth Jewell.

On average, the shelter serves between 200 to 300 people a day.

During this extreme heat, it's going through at least six cases of water a day.

“Water is an important thing and we just can’t seem to get enough with this heat,” says Wilson-Furlonger.

Residents answered the plea and dropped off water and other support Tuesday.

“I heard they were in need of water for the people that come here for help and I was at Costco and picked up three cases and dropped it off for them,” says Joe Fauteux.

The Spadafora family dropped off a special donation from a recent lemonade stand.

“We raised $120 for Street Help,” says the Spadafora family.

University of Windsor assistant professor, faculty of Human Kinetics Anthony Bain says it’s particularly important for those who are most vulnerable to stay hydrated.

“It’s very important to be hydrated, notwithstanding the outright heat stroke, you can actually exaggerate heat exhaustion symptoms and dizziness that comes along with heat,” he says.

“Water is such a necessity in this heat,” says Street Help client, Patrick Grove.

Many people who use the shelter’s services say they are grateful for the community’s donations.

“I think it’s important to have water. I hope more people bring some because you got to have it. Without it you get dehydrated,” says Steve Pemberton.

The shelter is undergoing renovations and currently closed inside to the public.

“We can’t offer the cooling comfort we wish we could do, at least we can provision all the water that they need,” says Wilson-Furlonger.

Street Help is still providing a hot meal takeout service and offering a free food table for those in need.

“They can come here. Everybody is welcome. It’s not only for the homeless, but anyone that’s in need in our area they can come and help themselves,” says Jewell.

The shelter is in need of non-perishable food donations as well as more volunteers.

The Wyandotte Street shelter is open every day between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and will accept donations at any time.