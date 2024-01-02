Street Help Homeless Centre receives 'major' donation from Port Windsor

A donation of a new refrigerator and freezer is ensuring that a local homeless organization won’t have to worry about how long their equipment will hold out for, and can instead focus on serving the community.

According to a news release, on Dec. 19, 2023 the Windsor Port Authority donated over a brand new commercial double door refrigerator and freezer, worth approximately $10,000, to Street Help Windsor.

“We called the Street Help Homeless Centre just before the holidays and asked, ‘What do you need and what most keeps you up at night?’ Their answer was honest and immediate, “Our refrigeration and freezers are failing…and so expensive to replace.” We knew right then that new equipment was the best gift to sustain and support their programme,” explained Steve Salmons, Windsor Port Authority president and CEO.

The gift will ensure the organization has the “equipment they need to properly and reliably store the foods they need to feed the homeless from their centre each day.”

The refrigerator and freezer were provided by Williams Food Equipment, who offered the port authority an “attractive” price that made it possible to replace the old stainless steel commercial grade refrigerator and freezer at Street City Windsor.

Street Help Windsor is a homeless drop-in centre operated by and for the homeless. The organization provides the homeless with services to better their own lives, and also gives them an opportunity to help others equally in need, according to the release.