Street Angels Windsor-Essex hoping “The Soup Shack” will close gap in food security

Street Angels Windsor-Essex are hoping to fill a void in the community.

The outreach program for the homeless says there is a gap in food security between 7p.m. and 9 p.m. each night.

Their solution is The Soup Shack. The plan is to renovate a 20-foot trailer and serve hot soup, rolls and warm beverages during that time in the downtown core. The Soup Shack in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Merissa Mills)

Street Angels has already purchased the trailer and is now raising money to renovate and operate it during the winter months.

The group needs to raise about $15,000 and volunteers to run it.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover the costs.