Street Angels’ ‘Soup Shack’ up and running again in Windsor

There's a new home for the Street Angels’ “Soup Shack” in Windsor, Ont.

Helping to feed those in need, the Lazarus Outreach Centre is now located at 899 Wyandotte St. East.

The Soup Shack will be open seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., serving soup, coffee, and hot chocolate.

Both Street Angels Windsor and Feeding Windsor Essex, two charity organizations that help those in need in the community, have strived to keep this venture alive.

Finding a permanent location within the downtown core has been a challenge over the last year. They are hopeful that this new address will be a fixture for the time being.

The Harrow Rotary Club, The Circle of Seven, and Tim Hortons (at Wyandotte and Crawford) have all pitched in to support the humanitarian cause.

In addition, Parkwood Gospel Church has offered the space for the Soup Shack to setup and operate.

Roger Fordham is the Executive Director of Feeding Windsor Essex. He’s grateful for the support from businesses, charities, and local residents with this effort.

Executive Director and Founder of Feeding Windsor Essex Roger Fordham is seen outside of the new Soup Shack located at 899 Wyandotte St. E in Windsor, Ont., on March 16, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Fordham said that the need to help feed those who are homeless and/or dealing with alcoholism and substance addictions in Windsor-Essex is remarkable, unfortunately. However, the community can help.

"This is a high needs neighbourhood for sure - and a busy, neighbourhood,” said Fordham.

“So, I anticipate that we're going to get a lot of numbers, but we're up for it. You know, I mean, the need is great and all the reasons for being in the [new] location is here too," added Fordham.

To learn more about getting involved, making donations and information visit their website.