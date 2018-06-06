

CTV Windsor





A famous American porn star has postponed her appearance in Windsor.

Stormy Daniels was scheduled for a show at Higher Limits Cannabis Lounge and Cheetah's on June 13.

Cheetah's spokesperson Renaldo Agostino said in an email “due to circumstances outside of our control, Stormy Daniels was forced to postpone her upcoming performances. This includes the Windsor performance.”

The email said she is expected to announce a make-up date, but in the meantime all tickets will be refunded in full.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, drew international attention after alleging she had a sexual encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump in 2006.