Some wild weather rolled through Windsor-Essex Monday afternoon, knocking down trees and hydro lines.

A line of thunderstorms ripped through the region, bringing heavy rain and high winds.

There were reports of a funnel cloud in the Amherstburg area but it has not been confirmed that one made it to the ground.

Thousands of EnWin customers were without power, but crews are working to restore hydro.

ENWIN crews are working to restore power to all areas impacted by the recent storm, as soon as it is safe to do so. Our top priority is always safety for our customers and our workers. Please report emergencies such as downed wires at 519-255-2727 — ENWIN (@ENWINUtilities) August 6, 2018