Storm knocks down trees, power lines in Windsor-Essex
Windsor police direct traffic at Morton and Front after a tree fell onto the road during a storm on Aug. 6, 2018 (Angelo Aversa/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 4:44PM EDT
Some wild weather rolled through Windsor-Essex Monday afternoon, knocking down trees and hydro lines.
A line of thunderstorms ripped through the region, bringing heavy rain and high winds.
There were reports of a funnel cloud in the Amherstburg area but it has not been confirmed that one made it to the ground.
Thousands of EnWin customers were without power, but crews are working to restore hydro.
ENWIN crews are working to restore power to all areas impacted by the recent storm, as soon as it is safe to do so. Our top priority is always safety for our customers and our workers. Please report emergencies such as downed wires at 519-255-2727— ENWIN (@ENWINUtilities) August 6, 2018
Today's storm has caused tree damage in many areas throughout the City. Please report damage to the Windsor Police non-emergency number at 519-258-6111. Our forestry crews have been called-in and are responding now. @WindsorPolice @CityWindsorON @Irek_K @biagiobillmarra— Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) August 6, 2018