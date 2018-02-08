

CTV Windsor





They’re not called the Island Storm for no reason, and now a storm of freezing rain has kept them from their upcoming Ontario road trip.

The National Basketball League of Canada says the Storm’s flight was cancelled due to the weather, and the team was unable to rebook a new flight.

As a result games in London (Thursday) and Windsor (Friday) have been postponed to a later date

Anyone with a ticket for the games can use them to get a voucher for the makeup dates which will be announced in the near future.