Storm keeps Island Storm from Ontario road trip, games in London/Windsor cancelled
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 9:10AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 10:44AM EST
They’re not called the Island Storm for no reason, and now a storm of freezing rain has kept them from their upcoming Ontario road trip.
The National Basketball League of Canada says the Storm’s flight was cancelled due to the weather, and the team was unable to rebook a new flight.
As a result games in London (Thursday) and Windsor (Friday) have been postponed to a later date
Anyone with a ticket for the games can use them to get a voucher for the makeup dates which will be announced in the near future.