Storm cleanup continues in Windsor-Essex

Ray Shaw lost the power to his South Windsor home at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Kind of a dull existence. I tend to spend the evenings sitting in the dark.” Shaw described.

The 82-year-old told CTV News he's surviving using a flashlight to get around the house and is staying warm with the help of his gas oven. He’s also relying on a lot of canned goods. “I'm not starving or anything like that.”

He would like to get plugged back into the grid and has called Enwin.

“Thursday morning and again this morning [Friday] and I explained the situation that they have a live end that came from the house.” Shaw Said.

Jim Brown, VP of Hydro Operations, said Enwin has been clearing out areas that have impacted big blocks of customers.

“Our outage map shows where we have areas where a group of customers are all out because of the same reason.”

Brown said what the map doesn't show is a tree taking out a power line as is Shaw's case. Enwin has received calls and their list is in the hundreds.

The energy provider has transitioned to the list and is sending scouts to homes.

“If the point of connection to the house has been damaged, that point of connection, that damage needs to be fixed by them,” said Brown.

Homeowners will be notified if that is the case. Enwin will be working through the weekend to get everyone back online.

So will clean-up crews. “My phone's been ringing like I'm selling pizzas.” Said Boban Stojkovski, owner of AAA Tree Service. He and his workers have been on the go since 3 a.m. Thursday.

“We put in 15 hours yesterday and we started again at 5 a.m. and we plan on working all weekend, Saturday, Sunday and all of next week until we've got all this mess cleaned up.” Stojkovski said.

The City of Windsor has received about 650 calls, about 250 of them emergencies, like this one. The clean-up could take 10 days.

In the meantime, the city is warning residents to be aware because loose debris could still fall in the aftermath of the storm.

“There will be a lot of limbs that have been stressed but it didn’t fall yet,” said City Forester Yemi Adeyeye. He suspects the wind could shake down the rest of the debris.

“I believe in the next few days this will turn back to normal and we should be free and in a safe condition across many places in the city at that point,” said Adeyeye.