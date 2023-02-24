Storm cleanup continues in Windsor-Essex
Ray Shaw lost the power to his South Windsor home at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“Kind of a dull existence. I tend to spend the evenings sitting in the dark.” Shaw described.
The 82-year-old told CTV News he's surviving using a flashlight to get around the house and is staying warm with the help of his gas oven. He’s also relying on a lot of canned goods. “I'm not starving or anything like that.”
He would like to get plugged back into the grid and has called Enwin.
“Thursday morning and again this morning [Friday] and I explained the situation that they have a live end that came from the house.” Shaw Said.
Jim Brown, VP of Hydro Operations, said Enwin has been clearing out areas that have impacted big blocks of customers.
“Our outage map shows where we have areas where a group of customers are all out because of the same reason.”
Brown said what the map doesn't show is a tree taking out a power line as is Shaw's case. Enwin has received calls and their list is in the hundreds.
The energy provider has transitioned to the list and is sending scouts to homes.
“If the point of connection to the house has been damaged, that point of connection, that damage needs to be fixed by them,” said Brown.
Homeowners will be notified if that is the case. Enwin will be working through the weekend to get everyone back online.
So will clean-up crews. “My phone's been ringing like I'm selling pizzas.” Said Boban Stojkovski, owner of AAA Tree Service. He and his workers have been on the go since 3 a.m. Thursday.
“We put in 15 hours yesterday and we started again at 5 a.m. and we plan on working all weekend, Saturday, Sunday and all of next week until we've got all this mess cleaned up.” Stojkovski said.
The City of Windsor has received about 650 calls, about 250 of them emergencies, like this one. The clean-up could take 10 days.
In the meantime, the city is warning residents to be aware because loose debris could still fall in the aftermath of the storm.
“There will be a lot of limbs that have been stressed but it didn’t fall yet,” said City Forester Yemi Adeyeye. He suspects the wind could shake down the rest of the debris.
“I believe in the next few days this will turn back to normal and we should be free and in a safe condition across many places in the city at that point,” said Adeyeye.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Alabama governor says state will resume executions after failures prompt review
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that the state is ready to resume executions and 'obtain justice' for victims' families after lethal injections were paused for three months for an internal review of the state's death penalty procedures.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. woman who reported car stolen shocked to find out it was towed without notice
A Cambridge, Ont. woman whose car disappeared around the time she was hospitalized for a medical emergency is glad she’s been able to get the vehicle back, but concerned it took a tow company contacting her two weeks later for her to find out what happened to it.
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pause
The 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
London
-
Councillors grill city staff about accountability of Winter Response to Homelessness
An hour-long question period failed to provide a trio of councillors many of the answers they were seeking.
-
What would make Hamilton Road safter?
With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Court hears accused was distraught following crash
OPP Const. Derek Rumble described the commotion surrounding the crash site as he testified at the impaired driving trial of Cindy Peters of Southwold.
Barrie
-
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in five-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.
-
New arrest made in connection to violent assault on Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Investigators in York Region arrested a fourth man in connection with a violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri just weeks before she was allegedly kidnapped.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault
After asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Ottawa is very cozy for me': Ukrainians grateful for new life after fleeing Russian invasion
Inna Savska and Katya Kolomiiets arrived in Canada a year ago. They came to Ottawa to stay with Anna Plugatyr and her family, the only relatives they have in Canada.
-
Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says
The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
Police issue arrest warrants for suspects in violent Milton, Ont. carjacking caught on video
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent carjacking that took place in a Milton, Ont. grocery parking lot earlier this week.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto again for 8 months
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
Montreal
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Refugee nearly separated from newborn in LaSalle due to car seat
A desperate plea from a new mother who was nearly forced to leave LaSalle Hospital without her baby has been answered by volunteers who help asylum-seekers in the Montreal area.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
'Keep talking about this': Hundreds gather in Winnipeg in support of Ukraine on invasion anniversary
Hopeful and upset are just some of the multiple feelings Ukrainians and Winnipeggers were experiencing at a rally in Winnipeg Friday evening.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Softball Manitoba not renewing lease for Blumberg Park facility
The organization that oversees softball in Manitoba is crying foul over changes to the lease for a playing space in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
A somber anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
-
'A really dangerous recipe': Risk of avalanches in mountain parks amid new snow
Experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts they could be heading into dangerous conditions if they travel to Alberta's Rocky Mountains this weekend.
-
'Senseless and tragic': Prison terms for men found guilty in death of Calgary chef
A Calgary judge has handed two men prison sentences for their roles in the killing of a well known chef.
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Woman threatened with sexual violence during Facebook Marketplace sale: EPS
A 46-year-old man has been charged after threats of sexual violence against women, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
$1,000 fine for loud vehicles approved by Edmonton council
Drivers with loud vehicles could be fined $1,000 after Edmonton city council approved the higher punishment on Friday. Councillors voted 12-0 to increase the fine from a maximum of $250 to $1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined $2,000.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters responding to reported explosion in downtown Vancouver
Firefighters responded to an incident in downtown Vancouver Friday evening, amid social media reports of an explosion.
-
DoorDash halting deliveries in Metro Vancouver due to snowstorm
If you were hoping to ride out this weekend's snowstorm by staying in and ordering food for delivery, you may not be able to do so.
-
1 person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway
One person has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.