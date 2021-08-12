WINDSOR, ONT. -- Many residents and workers are cleaning up after several powerful thunderstorms ripped through Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Cottam, Ont., appeared to be one of the hardest hit areas. The roof of a house was ripped off and an RV completely flipped over Wednesday.

Residents were still cleaning up the damage on Thursday.

In Windsor, residents posted pictures online of downed trees and wind damage.

In Windsor, Enwin Utilities reported power outages in South Windsor, Fontainebleau and Riverside areas. It was restored by mid-morning on Thursday.