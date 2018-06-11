

CTV Windsor





A convenience store employee was taken to hospital after confronting a suspect during a robbery in east Windsor.

Windsor police officers were called to a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road in response to an alarm from the business.

Officers arrived to find an adult male clerk suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, saying that he had been robbed.

The employee reported that minutes earlier a lone adult male suspect entered the store. The pair had a brief conversation. The suspect then allegedly removed a small quantity of merchandise from a display and exited the store.

The employee followed the suspect outside of the business and confronted the suspect.

The pair then had a physical confrontation during which time the employee was struck with what is believed to be an edged weapon.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle which was described as being a red four-door SUV bearing a cross-shaped emblem on the front grill. The suspect drove off eastbound from the store parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6' in height, 200 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, black jogging pants, blue and green basketball shoes.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continue to actively investigate this incident.

No weapon has been recovered.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect and are requesting the public review the above suspect surveillance image. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.