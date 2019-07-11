

Windsor police say an agitated customer who was being evicted from his rented storage unit has been arrested and charged with several offences.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Problem Orientated Policing (POP) Unit responded to the incident on the east side of the city on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and met with the complainant, who reported that a customer who was being evicted from their storage unit was loading a truck with the contents of the unit when he became irate toward the complainant.

It was reported that the man threatened that he would strike the complainant with an item he was loading into the truck.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say a search of the truck revealed a bicycle that had been reported stolen back in 2017, a prohibited stun gun, as well as a quantity of drugs including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a number of illicit pills.

Kevin Jovetic, 46, from Windsor, is charged with uttering a threat, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property under$5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon.

He also faces drug-related offences, including three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of breach of a prohibition order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.