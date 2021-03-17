Advertisement
Stopped freight train blocking Manning Road
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 5:33PM EDT
Emergency crews work at the scene of a train incident in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A stopped train is blocking Manning Road on the Windsor's east end Wednesday evening.
OPP say Manning is closed between County Road 42 and Little Baseline Road and rush hour traffic is slow going.
Details are limited about why the freight train stopped, but police say it won't be moving for some time
More to come.