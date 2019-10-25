Stoney Point library closed over mould concerns
The Stoney Point Library Branch is seen here on a 2016 screen capture from Google Maps. (Courtesy: Google)
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 2:31PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 3:04PM EDT
LAKESHORE, Ont. -- The Stoney Point branch of the Essex County Library system is closed to the public after the discovery of mould.
Leadership at the library is proactively closing the Stoney Point Branch until the mould has been remediated and the library has been “thoroughly cleaned.”
According to library officials, patrons of the library may choose to have their material holds redirected to the Comber or Lakeshore Toldo branches.
“Both the Essex County Library and the Town of Lakeshore apologize for the disruption of service to our Stoney Point patrons,” the town noted in a release.
While there is no timeline for the library to re-open, officials indicate they will communicate a re-opening date.