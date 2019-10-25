LAKESHORE, Ont. -- The Stoney Point branch of the Essex County Library system is closed to the public after the discovery of mould.

Leadership at the library is proactively closing the Stoney Point Branch until the mould has been remediated and the library has been “thoroughly cleaned.”

According to library officials, patrons of the library may choose to have their material holds redirected to the Comber or Lakeshore Toldo branches.

“Both the Essex County Library and the Town of Lakeshore apologize for the disruption of service to our Stoney Point patrons,” the town noted in a release.

While there is no timeline for the library to re-open, officials indicate they will communicate a re-opening date.