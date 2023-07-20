Stolen Windsor vehicle turns up in Tilbury

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man and woman after a stolen Windsor vehicle turned up in Tilbury.

At 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday, police were advised a stolen vehicle reported to Windsor police earlier in the morning was tracked to an address in Mill Street East in Tilbury by GPS.

An officer attended the area and located the vehicle in a business parking lot.

Police say the officer found a man and a woman asleep inside, and they were arrested.

Officers confirmed both were bound by release orders not to associate with one another. The man was also wanted on three outstanding warrants held by Windsor Police Service, Halton Regional Police and The Ontario Provincial Police.

The 33-year-old Windsor man was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and failing to comply with a release order. He was released to Windsor Police Service with conditions and a future court date of August 21, 2023.

The 34-year-old Windsor woman was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and failing to comply with an undertaking. She was released with conditions and a future court date of August 14, 2023.

The vehicle was towed, and the owner was notified.