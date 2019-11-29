WINDSOR -- Christmas decorations stolen from a Windsor yard earlier this week have been found.

A Christmas display on Albert Street was stolen Sunday night, with the thieves returning a second time the same night to grab more decorations.

Paige Desfosses told CTV News some of them had sentimental value and she was upset someone would do such a thing.

A CTV Windsor viewer who saw the story, spotted the stolen lights in an alley near Giles and Moy and returned them to a very grateful owner.