Stolen Windsor Christmas decorations get returned to rightful owner
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 1:09PM EST
A Windsor woman says Christmas decorations were stolen from her yard in Windsor on Nov. 25, 2019. (Courtesy Paige Desfosses / Facebook)
WINDSOR -- Christmas decorations stolen from a Windsor yard earlier this week have been found.
A Christmas display on Albert Street was stolen Sunday night, with the thieves returning a second time the same night to grab more decorations.
Paige Desfosses told CTV News some of them had sentimental value and she was upset someone would do such a thing.
A CTV Windsor viewer who saw the story, spotted the stolen lights in an alley near Giles and Moy and returned them to a very grateful owner.