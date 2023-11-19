WINDSOR
    • Stolen vehicle recovered in Chatham-Kent, charges laid

    At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Chatham-Kent police received a report regarding a stolen vehicle from a residence in Dresden.

    Police intercepted the vehicle on Bear Line Road, where the 23-year-old female diver was arrested.

    She’s facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

    She was later released from custody with a future court date scheduled.

