Stolen vehicle recovered by GPS tracker at Chatham hospital: CKPS

A 33-year-old Sarnia man was charged after police say a stolen vehicle was recovered with a GPS tracker.

On Monday at 9 a.m., Chatham-Kent police located a stolen vehicle parked at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The vehicle was reported stolen earlier out of the Sarnia area and was tracked to its recovered location with a GPS tracker.

Through further investigation, police observed video surveillance from Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and viewed the accused park the vehicle and walk away. Police were later able to identify the accused and locate him within the hospital.

The 33-year-old Sarnia man was arrested for one count of possession over $5,000, he was transported to Police headquarters and later released with a future court date.