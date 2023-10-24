WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Stolen vehicle recovered by GPS tracker at Chatham hospital: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    A 33-year-old Sarnia man was charged after police say a stolen vehicle was recovered with a GPS tracker.

    On Monday at 9 a.m., Chatham-Kent police located a stolen vehicle parked at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

    The vehicle was reported stolen earlier out of the Sarnia area and was tracked to its recovered location with a GPS tracker.

    Through further investigation, police observed video surveillance from Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and viewed the accused park the vehicle and walk away. Police were later able to identify the accused and locate him within the hospital.

    The 33-year-old Sarnia man was arrested for one count of possession over $5,000, he was transported to Police headquarters and later released with a future court date.

