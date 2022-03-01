Stolen vehicle left in Chatham-Kent field after driver flees traffic stop
Chatham-Kent police say a stolen vehicle was recovered from a field after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop.
Officers responded to a residence on Dashwheel Line outside of Tilbury on Monday in relation to a theft of motor vehicle that had occurred sometime within the 24 hours before police attended.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, an officer observed the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but police say the driver failed to stop.
For public safety reasons, the pursuit was terminated. The officer later located the vehicle abandoned near Bloomfield and 8th Line.
The vehicle was returned to the rightful owner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Adam Vankesteren at ADAMV@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
