Two people have been arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Officers from the Property Crimes Unit were engaged in an investigation in the area of the 1900 block of Division Road on Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m.

The officers saw a man wanted on outstanding warrants exit a stolen vehicle and enter a business. A woman remained in the vehicle.

Patrol officers converged in the area to assist and the woman was placed under arrest without incident.

Officers entered the business, located the male and placed him under arrest.

Investigators were also able to identify him as a suspect from an incident on Dec. 26, 2017 where he allegedly stole a purse and made purchases using the stolen bank cards.

Officers also recovered a backpack containing other property which is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dakota Poisson, a 26-year-old Windsor man, is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000 and fraud under $5,000, using a credit card obtained by offence, and unauthorized use of credit card data.

The warrant was for theft under and escape lawful custody.

Ryann Cosgrove, a 22-year-old Windsor woman, is charged with possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.