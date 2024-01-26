Stolen truck, trailer and drugs found in Colchester

Two people have been arrested after police recovered a stolen pickup truck and seized drugs in Colchester.

Members of the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) began an investigation after receiving a report that a trailer and contents had been stolen from Colchester Harbour between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

On Wednesday, members of the Leamington Detachment of OPP Essex Detachment received a report that a pickup truck had been stolen from a business near Wheatley Harbour.

On Thursday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., CSCU arrested two individuals in Colchester South without incident.

Police seized a pickup truck, a trailer and contents, along with a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and oxycodone. The value of recovered property is estimated at over $26,000.

A 51-year-old Wheatley resident is charged with the following offences:

Possession of stolen property, contrary to Criminal Code section 355 (a).

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Section 4 (1).

This individual remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on January 26, 2024.

A 35-year-old Harrow resident, is charged with the following offences:

Possession of break-in instrument, contrary to Criminal Code section 351(1).

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Section 4(1). (two counts)

This individual has been released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

The investigation remains ongoing. Updates will be provided when available.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.