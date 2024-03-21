Stolen truck found on fire after attempted business break-in

Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a stolen truck was used to try pull the door off a business.

On Wednesday just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a security alarm at a business in the 1100 block of Lauzon Road.

Officers learned that two suspects had attached chains to a black Dodge Ram and the business’s entrance in an attempt to pull the door off and gain entry. When the attempt failed, the suspects fled the scene east on Little River Boulevard from Lauzon Road.

Roughly 90 minutes later, officers were called to a vehicle fire in the 2600 block of Sycamore Dr. Upon further investigation, officers learned that this was the same truck used in the attempted break and enter. The vehicle sustained substantial fire damage.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a balaclava, dark grey jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a balaclava, dark jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance and dashcam footage, particularly between 2:30 and 4 a.m., for evidence related to this incident.

Anyone with information should call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.