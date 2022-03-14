Stolen pickup truck crashes into LaSalle police cruiser, officer injured

A LaSalle police officer suffered a head laceration and mild concussion after a stolen pickup truck collided head-on with his cruiser early Monday morning.

Police say just after 5 a.m. officers received a report that a white 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup was stolen from a property in LaSalle.

While looking for the truck, police saw it turning onto Bethlehem Street in Windsor.

Two LaSalle officers stopped and positioned their cruisers on the road to block the truck from escaping.

Police say the truck raced toward the cruisers and crashed head on into one of them before speeding off.

The pickup was later found by Windsor police abandoned in a residential area.

Stolen vehicle (white, 2016, GMC Sierra, truck) located @ approx. 6:00 am, 2600 block of Jamaica Crt in relation to @LaSallePoliceON case. Suspect described as male, white, mid 20's, dark hair.

Residents in the area are asked to check cameras for possible evidence. Case #22-20634 https://t.co/0GcwHciX0i — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 14, 2022

Police say the officer sustained minor injuries, including a laceration to the head and a mild concussion. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the GMC has not yet been identified. LaSalle police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com