Stolen mustang leads to warning from Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents to protect themselves from theft after a mustang was stolen in Dover Township.

Police say sometime over the past couple weeks, unknown suspect(s) stole a Red 2003 Ford Mustang Convertible from a residence.

The vehicle was last seen with Ontario license plates AXRH 106.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Chris Reynolds at chrisre@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87337. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police say protect yourself and your loved ones from becoming a victim of crime.

Every night at 9 p.m. homeowners are encouraged to ensure the following checklist is complete: