If you see a red Ferrari driving around Chatham-Kent, it’s not Magnum P.I. – but it may be a stolen car.

According to police, unknown people entered a storage business on Hill Road in Morpeth, Ont. They say several of the units had property stolen – but most significantly was a red 1979 Ferrari 308 GTS. The vehicle is valued at $100,000.

Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers say the iconic car should be easy to spot – and hopes someone in the community will provide an anonymous tip that will lead to the return of the car.

When stolen, the vehicle plates read 4H3058 and the vehicle identification number is 26533.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call Crime Stoppers at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.